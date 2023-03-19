UMB Bank n.a. Sells 23,219 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.40 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

