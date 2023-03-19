Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

