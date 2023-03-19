UMB Bank n.a. Sells 35,133 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.51. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.