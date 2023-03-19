UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 308,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

