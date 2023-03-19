Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.