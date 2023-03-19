Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Featured Stories
