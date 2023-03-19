Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.50.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.