FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

