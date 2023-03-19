Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.