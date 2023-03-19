Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,395,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,015,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,336,000 after buying an additional 859,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

