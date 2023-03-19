U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.44%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $193,016.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

