24,245 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

