Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.93.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
