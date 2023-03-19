Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,191 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

