Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

PXD stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average is $232.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

