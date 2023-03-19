Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day moving average is $335.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

