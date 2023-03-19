Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.