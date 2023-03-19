Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $413.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

