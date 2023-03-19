Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

