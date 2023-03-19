Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,916 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 57.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 80.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.