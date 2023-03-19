9,659 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 154,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STE stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

