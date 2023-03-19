Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average is $178.30. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

