Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 4.5 %

SPG opened at $104.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

