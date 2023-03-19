Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

