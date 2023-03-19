Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFV. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,728,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000.

RFV stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

