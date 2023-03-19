Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT opened at $259.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $298.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

