Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

NYSE:V opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.33. The company has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

