RNC Capital Management LLC Has $400,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,171,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,195,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $45.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

