RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,514 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.