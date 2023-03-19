RNC Capital Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.

BAE Systems stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

