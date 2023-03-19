iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 171.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS EFG opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

