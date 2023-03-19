British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

