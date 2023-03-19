CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $58.54 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

