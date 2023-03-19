CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $186.10 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.08.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

