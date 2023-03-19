CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $202.40 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

