CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $329.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

