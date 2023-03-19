Brookstone Capital Management Sells 992 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.