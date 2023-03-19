Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.