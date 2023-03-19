Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 7,586 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

GVAL opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

