PEDEVCO (PED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.19. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.
Insider Activity at PEDEVCO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.