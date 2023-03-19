PEDEVCO (PED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.19. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 122,580 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,727,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 40,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 880,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $933,295.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056. Corporate insiders own 68.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

