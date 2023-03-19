Battalion Oil (BATL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of BATL opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. Battalion Oil has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 361,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 126.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

