RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

