Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761,668 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

LNC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $69.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

