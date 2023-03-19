BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.00.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.