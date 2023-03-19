Kwmg LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

