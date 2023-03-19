Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 3,848 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.

PML opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

