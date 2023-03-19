7,000 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

