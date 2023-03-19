Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

