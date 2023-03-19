Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 790 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after acquiring an additional 142,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,074 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798,279 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.