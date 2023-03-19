Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $194.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $242.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

