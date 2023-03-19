Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 538.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

IWX stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

